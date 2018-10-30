JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hundreds of people, from various religious backgrounds, gathered at the Ahavath Chesed Synagogue to honor the 11 people killed at a Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Rabbi Elizabeth Bahar grew up in the Squirrel Hill Community which is now coping with the deadly massacre.

“The first thing I did was call my dad and see if we knew any of the victims,” she said. “This type of hate did not evolve overnight and it is our individual responsibility to stop the anti-Semitic attacks around us.”

Eleven candles were lit to honor the victims. A congregation member recalled growing up in Squirrel Hill and attending the “Tree of Life” Synagogue.

”My father designed the tree that’s on the front of the building,” she said. “My family goes back with David and Cecil Rosenthal’s family four generations, it’s really sad because those brothers had special needs and they were absolutely devoted to that synagogue.”

Religious leaders ended the vigil by inviting the public to attend this Saturday’s service at temple.

