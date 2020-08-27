'Continue their fight': Biden campaign gives statement on Ax Handle Saturday commemoration

It's been 60 years since a group of young Black men and women were attacked with ax handles in Downtown Jax. They were holding a sit-in to protest segregation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Aug. 27, 1960, saw a brutal act of violence carried out by an angry ax handle-wielding mob who attacked a group of young Black demonstrators in the former Hemming Park in Downtown Jacksonville.

Now, Ax Handle Saturday is remembered as a pivotal moment in the battle for Civil Rights.

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, along with his running mate Kamala Harris, issued the following statement on the Anniversary of Ax Handle Saturday:

"Sixty years ago today, a group of young leaders from the Jacksonville Youth Council NAACP staged at sit-in at segregated lunch counters in Jacksonville, Florida, where they were met by an angry white mob wielding ax handles and baseball bats. This tragic event, now known as Ax Handle Saturday, leaves a lasting mark on Jacksonville, as both a testament to the progress that has been made and a reminder that we must always stand up for what's right.