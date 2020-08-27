'Continue their fight': Biden campaign gives statement on Ax Handle Saturday commemoration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Aug. 27, 1960, saw a brutal act of violence carried out by an angry ax handle-wielding mob who attacked a group of young Black demonstrators in the former Hemming Park in Downtown Jacksonville.
Now, Ax Handle Saturday is remembered as a pivotal moment in the battle for Civil Rights.
Former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, along with his running mate Kamala Harris, issued the following statement on the Anniversary of Ax Handle Saturday:
"Sixty years ago today, a group of young leaders from the Jacksonville Youth Council NAACP staged at sit-in at segregated lunch counters in Jacksonville, Florida, where they were met by an angry white mob wielding ax handles and baseball bats. This tragic event, now known as Ax Handle Saturday, leaves a lasting mark on Jacksonville, as both a testament to the progress that has been made and a reminder that we must always stand up for what's right.
Today, we continue their fight against injustice and for equality -- for Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and far too many more. These tragic murders, and brutal acts of excessive violence against individuals like Jacob Blake, have stirred Americans to speak out and demand change. We're in a battle for the soul of our nation and the American people deserve leaders who will meet this moment, speak truth to power, and above all else -- act. As your president, I promise to do just that."