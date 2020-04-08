Hershey reveals new scary good Halloween treats

With Halloween just around the corner, Hershey is releasing four new treats for the season.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Don't be frightened, Hershey will still be bringing back some of your favorite seasonal treats including Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins, KIT KAT Pumpkin Pie Miniatures, Glow-In-The-Dark Assortment, Hershey's Kisses Monster milk chocolates and more.

But for Halloween 2020, Hershey is unveiling four new treats you won't be able to resist sinking your sweet fang into.

"Halloween isn't complete without a Reese's, KIT KAT or Hershey's candy bar, but this year we have something brewing that will take the season to the next level," said Eric Bowers, senior manager, Halloween season. "We have four new treats that put a spooky spin on our classics. Between our Reese's Franken-Cups, KIT KAT Witch's Brew, Hershey's Kisses Vampire chocolates, and Hershey's Cookies 'N' Crème Fangs, we have something for all our Halloween fans this year."

Hershey's Cookies 'N' Crème Fangs are the snack-size sensation of the season, each featuring a fang-tastic vampire look for some additional flare. Each pip will have its own fang display, perfect for a scary Halloween selfie - just sharpen your fangs & flash!

The iconic Reese's brand has been transformed into a spooky green sensation for Halloween 2020! The new Reese's Franken-Cups feature the iconic milk chocolate and peanut butter center you love but are now paired with a franken-green crème. They are available in snack, standard and king-size bars.

The witches have cooked up some magic with the latest KIT KAT innovation: Witch's Brew! Loaded with marshmallow flavor, theses iconic KIT KAT wafers feature a tasty green crème for an eerily fantastic flavor experience.

The new Vampire Hershey's Kisses chocolates are the perfect, spine tingling combination of Hershey's milk chocolate and bright red, strawberry-flavored crème. It is worth coming out into daylight for these Kisses.