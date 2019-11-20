BUNNELL, Fla. — Have you ever looked up at the sky and wondered if a storm was coming? Well, a new class is teaching you all about it. The free Skywarn Storm Spotter class will be held on Dec. 6 at the Flagler County Emergency Operations Center.

Angie Enyedi, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville, will teach the class. It will cover everything from cloud formations to thunderstorm development and visual predictions.

Those who participate in the class are eligible to become volunteer storm spotters and assist Emergency Services and the National Weather Service by reporting potentially hazardous weather events.

The class lasts about two and a half hours and starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6.

While warnings for thunderstorms are only issued for hail and high winds, lightning is also a major part of all storms. It is the cause of more deaths in the United States than tornadoes and hurricanes, according to the National Weather Service.

Additionally, Flagler County is located within the gap of the nearest Doppler radar towers.

“Trained storm spotters serve as the local eyes of the National Weather Service,” said Bob Pickering, Flagler County Emergency Management Technician. “These reports from storm spotters mean that earlier warnings may be issued. This helps everyone in Flagler County.”

Storm spotter classes are scheduled based on the availability of meteorologists with the National Weather Service to come teach the class.

Registration is required and can be done by calling Pickering at 386-313-4250, or by email at EOC@flaglercounty.org.