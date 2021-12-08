Man Alive: What is muscular dystrophy?

Muscular dystrophy is a disease that causes muscle weakness and can cause muscle pain in different parts of the body depending on what type you have.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When moving your body, it's probably not something you have to think twice about.

For Monterious Phillip, he had trouble just getting out of a car. When he was 16 years old, he was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy. Muscular dystrophy is a disease that causes muscle weakness and can cause muscle pain in different parts of the body depending on what type you have.

But for Phillip, he hasn't experienced any pain. "I'm very fortunate with muscular dystrophy, that, although I do walk on my toes, I guess that's my way of compensating, but it's like, I'm compensated with my muscles or whatnot. But it is no part in my body that's like physically hurting" he said.

His doctors believe his diagnosis falls under the Duchenne category of muscular dystrophy. However, because his type is so rare, they aren't sure which type he has. Phillip also did a story three years ago with the take stock in children's program through Goodwill that you can watch here.