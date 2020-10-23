Jacksonville hospital to hold "Crush the Opioid Crisis" drug take back day

People can drop off old pills at Memorial Hospital on Saturday to be disposed for free.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A hospital in Jacksonville is inviting the community to drop off old prescriptions to be disposed of as a way to combat the ongoing nationwide opioid crisis.

On Saturday, Memorial Hospital is holding "Crush the Opioid Crisis Drug Take Back Day." People can drive through and drop off medications for which they no longer have a need.

"Opioids, or even if you have old Tylenol or ibuprofen lying around and you don't know what to do with it, or how to properly dispose of it, we're asking that you bring all those expired medications in," said emergency room pharmacist Dr. Alison Mauk. "Even if they're unused, and we will dispose of them appropriately."

The idea is simple: loose medications, especially opioids, can make their way into the hands of people who should not take them. For people who still have medications from past procedures or illnesses, disposing of the pills can be difficult.

"Say you have strep throat and you have extra antibiotics lying around. Surgery is also common, maybe you're prescribed Percocet or Vicodin but you don't use any and you keep them in your medicine cabinet forever," Mauk said.

"They're easy access. We want to get them out of medicine cabinets, off the streets and disposed of."

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends disposing of pills by mixing them with an unappealing substance, like coffee grounds, placing them in a sealed container or bag and placing in the household trash.

It's also recommended that personal information is scratched off old pill bottles that are disposed of.

Saturday's take back will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at two locations: the entrance to Memorial Hospital's Medical Office Building (3625 University Blvd. S.) and Memorial ER in Julington Creek (42 Doctors Village Dr.).