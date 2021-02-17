Health scare sidelines non-profit's co-founder, wife asks for help for her passion to spay and neuter animals

Bill and Eve Crispin co-founded 'Fix Them All' in 2016, but Bill but suffered a near fatal heart attack in 2020.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — Life is known to throw curve-balls. Eve Crispin had hers arrive last March.

"It's just hard to talk about. It was clear he was gone," Crispin recalled.

Her husband of 32 years, Bill, managed to survive a near fatal heart attack.

She is now his primary caretaker. A brain injury from the lack of oxygen took his short-term and long-term memories.

"He coded a couple of times," Crispin recalled. "He was on life support for over a week."

The couple co-founded the Alachua County non-profit 'Fix Them All' in 2016 to help families who could not afford to spay and neuter their pets.

They provide services in several north Florida areas including Clay and Putnam counties. Crispin's main focus has been on her husband and with that came a shift in financial obligations.

"I don't want to say I need millions of dollars. But, I would love a million dollars to have this as a state program," Crispin said.

She has managed to keep the non-profit running with the help of volunteers. However, she said she needs more volunteers to give their time and money to her organization.

Crispin said she is not one to ask for handouts, but she created an online fundraiser with the hope your gift can give her a hand-up.