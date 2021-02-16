How winter storms are affecting COVID-19 vaccine shipments in the First Coast

The winter weather happening across the US has affected COVID-19 vaccine shipments across the country.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Winn-Dixie said the severe weather happening across the country is affecting the company's ability to receive shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a statement by the company.

On Monday, weather was a top a story in areas across the U.S. While northeast Florida saw severe weather move across the area in the afternoon, winter storms lead to the closure of roads, schools and many businesses from Texas and the Deep South to the Midwest and New England.

The Biden Administration said weather played a role in delaying shipments of the vaccine to facilities that serve as a shipping hub for the vaccine. Publix, Walmart and CVS were some of the other retailers giving out the vaccine affected by shipping delays.

The State of Florida also acknowledged weather had affected its shipments of the COVID-19 with as many as 200,000 vaccines delayed due to the winter storms. However, the state said it still expects to receive its full weekly allotment by Thursday.

State officials urged providers to not cancel their appointments, rather to reschedule them if they are impacted by any delays.

Weather conditions across the United States are impacting the shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine to Florida. @FLSERT and @HealthyFla are providing regular updates to our partners to ensure the vaccine is distributed as efficiently as possible as it arrives. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 16, 2021

Winn-Dixie sent a statement Tuesday acknowledging that weather is also impacting its shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine:

"Like other retailers, severe weather conditions are impacting shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine to our stores for further administration. Our customers will be the first to know when additional appointments are available. In the meantime, qualified individuals are encouraged to continue to visit www.frescoymas.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine, www.harveyssupermarkets.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine and www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine for timely updates including vaccine availability details, participating store locations and to conveniently schedule an appointment online, when available."

Publix canceled its planned Wednesday scheduling event due to shipping delays, though the company said no appointments are impacted by the shipping delay.

The company released a statement, saying in part: