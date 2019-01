JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Children ages 3 to 18 years old can receive free dental care at Florida State College of Jacksonville's North Campus.

Services include free fillings, cleanings and extractions starting on Feb. 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4501 Capper Road in Building A.

Pre-screenings are recommended in order to reserve an appointment and will be held Jan. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the FSCJ North Campus dental clinic.

For more information, contact jaxdentalsociety@gmail.com.