Free flu shots available Saturday in Glynn, Camden counties

The Glynn County and Camden County health departments are offering flu shots at drive-through clinics Saturday.

People in Camden and Glynn counties can get a free flu shot Saturday at one of two drive-through flu vaccination clinics.

In Glynn County, the clinic will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at the health department, 2747 Fourth Street, in Brunswick.

In Camden County, the clinic takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Georgia Power, 135 Gross Road, in Kingsland.

Appointments are not necessary to get a vaccine. A consent form can be downloaded by clicking here and completed ahead of time.

The health department wants to remind everyone that the flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older. It takes about two weeks after getting a flu shot for the vaccine to provide the body protection against the flu.

Experts say getting the vaccine is especially important during the pandemic.

Baptist Health Jacksonville epidemiologist Dr. Vincy Samuel told First Coast News it’s about protecting our health care workers and hospital resources.

Flu season is October to roughly April. The Centers for Disease Control says millions of people get the flu in the U.S. every year. Since the flu is not a reportable disease in most areas of the U.S., the CDC explains that their numbers are estimates using a mathematical model.

From October 2019 to April 2020, the CDC says 39 to 56 million Americans had the flu and roughly 410,000 to 740,000 people were hospitalized.