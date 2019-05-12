JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly $50,000 is on the way to help reduce cancer among firefighters.

The grant presented by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Fund will go toward decontamination kits that are a first step in reducing cancerous materials firefighters encounter.

“If we approach cleanliness, we can change outcomes,” Florida CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said.

Patronis and local leaders say the donation is just part of the help planned for first responders and families.

Ashley Harvey's father was diagnosed with cancer at 43-years-old. He kept battling fires while fighting the disease that would eventually take his life just over a decade later.

“He had a feeding tube at 46 years old and he remained that way until he passed away, he stayed and fought through even though he was so sick,” Harvey said.

Data cited by the State Fire Marshal's Office indicates firefighters are at a 15-percent greater risk of getting cancer.

She said she remembers her dad coming home coated with a jacked coated in soot. It reminds her of another firefighter – Jeremy McKay who died in late November. Now a changing mentality – one geared toward cleanliness and safety.

“Jeremy [McKay] was in his 40s and very young to have to experience what he did and his family," Harvey said. "It just feels so recent.”

Decontamination kits have items like soap, skin wipes and hose nozzles that can help clean off hazardous materials.

Legislation filed in Tallahassee is aiming to reach the men and women who serve – secure benefits to help pay for treatment for those diagnosed with cancer. But ultimately the goal is ending the disease.

“This is now how can we prevent to use those benefits,” Harvey said.