NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — From survivors to family and friends of those who have battled and are still battling breast cancer, the streets of Neptune Beach were filled with stories of survival, perseverance and awareness Saturday morning.

The annual DONNA 5K takes place ahead of the main 26.2 DONNA Marathon on Sunday, along with the Family Fun Run.

First Coast News spoke to a number of people, all with different reasons for running this weekend. Here are their stories:

Jonathan Sneen (and "Sara's Warriors")

A group of eight runners all wore white shirts with the words "Sara's Warriors" across the front. On the back, a picture of the late Sara Sneen.

"Sara was a good friend of ours, she's sorely missed."

Seven women, all friends of Sara, were there to run in here memory alongside Jonathan Sneen, Sara's husband.

For years, Sara was a runner and fundraiser for the DONNA, fighting breast cancer until she passed November 3, 2019. Her husband of 15 years was out Saturday with a message for anyone watching.

"I just want to say one thing: get scanned, not blood tested," Sneen said. "We need insurance companies to approve scans because blood tests aren't revealing anything."

Sneen said it is vital that women do self-exams every month and get checked by their doctor if they suspect anything.

"What we're trying to do is get the message out for the ladies to get scanned," he said. "She was diagnosed five years ago and the recurrence came back. She was getting blood tests and it wasn't showing anything, and by then it was too late."

As Sara's friends and husband reunite in her memory, they hope that a message of awareness is passed along so that any instance can be caught early. Instructions for self-exams can be found here.

Jeremy, Kingsland Fire Department

Decked out with 60 pounds of full firefighter gear and equipment, Jeremy from Kingsland Fire Department travels around the First Coast to run races and raise awareness.

Jeremy is part of a group called Firefighters and Fundraisers, which is made up of firefighters and other first responders from multiple agencies and counties. The group was founded in October of 2008 by Putnam County Firefighter/EMT David Bent after he lost his mother to breast cancer.

"There's about 30 to 50 of us who are first responders, from police to firefighters," Jeremy said. "We run multiple events throughout the year really to bring awareness to cancer."

Running a race with heavy firefighter or SWAT team gear is no easy task. Jeremy said it takes a large amount of preparation, training and experience.

"We constantly train as first responders period," he said. "I ran this full race in about 45 minutes and it's not easy. You gotta concentrate."

On his back, Jeremy also carried a black and white American flag with a single pink stripe through the middle. He said he and others in his group want to show support for those who have survived cancer, and those who have lost their lives.

"We're toeing the line for those who have passed from cancer," he said. "This really hits home, especially when you've lost a family member to cancer."

Chris Gommlich (Running Suit Guy)

Looking through the crowd at the DONNA, you can't miss Chris Gommlich. After all, not everyone can pull off a full suit and dress shoes at a race.

Gommlich makes it a point to run the DONNA every year, advocating for the organization and another called the Waves of Gray 5K Walk for brain tumors and brain cancer.

"My sister Joanne is the strongest woman I've ever known," he said. "She was a 13-year survivor of breast cancer until it became systemic and she passed away in 2002."

Gommlich said wearing the suit is a way to "give love," and make people happy.

"I ran a 10K dressed like Indiana Jones," Gommlich said. "People loved it. So then I tried a suit, and people loved it."

Starting in Long Island, Gommlich went around to local businesses and offered to advertise for them on his suit. He admits, people often have a number of questions to ask him as he makes his rounds.

"Did you miss the train? Did you miss the bus? Are you running to your wedding? Are you running from your wedding?"

For three years, Gommlich has attended the DONNA. He said he "feeds off the energy of the spectators."

"It's just fun," Gommlich said. "When you smile you feel good. There's nothing wrong with a smile, not enough people do it."

Brooks Ballers Wheelchair Basketball

Also featured in the DONNA 5K is group of racers who may also soon be national champion basketball players.

The Brooks Ballers Wheelchair Basketball team from Brooks Rehab took part in Saturday's race, with an emphasis on supporting breast cancer survivors and those who lost their lives while also representing people with different abilities.

"We all have pink spoke covers on our wheels to represent breast cancer support," said player Rod Hughes.

The team sported blue and yellow jerseys with the Brooks Ballers logo.

"As a group and as a team we can come together and do something that will impact the world," said Randy Pullings.

Every member noted that while they may be in wheelchairs, they can compete and raise the same level of awareness for breast cancer.

"I'm proud to represent Brooks," said Matt Sechrist. "Brooks Rehab has done so much for me individually over the last 10 to 11 years. They've kept this team together and I'm appreciative of it."

Brooks Ballers are also preparing for a match-up in Wichita, Kansas coming up in March. The team will travel there the second week of March to face off for a national title.

"We hope to bring a national championship back to Jacksonville," Hughes said.