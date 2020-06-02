Runners, lace up your sneakers because it's that time again! It's time for the 26.2 DONNA Marathon!

This year marks its 13th year. Festivities are taking place in Neptune Beach, kicking off on Friday, Feb. 7 and ending Sunday, Feb. 9. The DONNA Marathon Weekend will include a 5K, half marathon, full marathon and ultramarathon, half marathon relay, along with event challenges.

First Coast News has compiled all of the information you need to know before and after the big race:

THE DONNA EXPO

*This venue will also serve as a parking and transportation hub for Sunday's marathon.

Location : Morocco Shrine Auditorium, 3800 St. Johns Bluff Rd. South

Friday, Feb. 7 : Noon to 6 p.m.

: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At the expo, you will find race registration and packet pick-ups, official DONNA merchandise, meet and greets and shopping with nearly 100 exhibitors.

This event is free and open to the public, but all participants must attend the expo in order to pick-up their packets, which includes your bib number and runner's bag. Packet pick-up is not available on race day. You can also change races at the expo.

Online race registration will remain open until Saturday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. You cannot register at the expo, so be sure to register prior to arriving in order to pick-up your packet.

Don't forget to bring your registration confirmation and photo ID.

For any other questions about packet pick-up, click here.

For a list of other events, click here.

COURSE MAPS

The DONNA Marathon weekend will start and finish at the Beaches Town Center in both Neptune and Atlantic Beaches.

Below is a gallery of each course map. If you want to see interactive maps, click on the following links:

Course Map: 2020 Donna Marathon The map for the 5K race. The map for the 13.1, half marathon. The map for the Full Marathon. The map for the Relay.





PARKING

All weekend:

Vehicular access to Beaches Town Center may be inhibited beginning Friday, Feb. 7 at noon through Sunday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

3rd Street northbound will be closed at Florida Boulevard Sunday, Feb. 9 at 7 a.m. until 8 a.m.

Atlantic Boulevard westbound will be closed at 3rd Street to Royal Palms Drive Sunday, Feb. 9 at 7 a.m. until 8 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Access in Neptune Beach may be inhibited for up to two hours starting at 8 a.m.

Vehicles are not allowed to park at the old K-Mart, 500 Atlantic Blvd., without an official pass after 6 p.m. Vehicles without a pass will be towed.

No vehicles will be allowed to park on inhibited city streets after 11 p.m. until streets are opened for access

Vehicles parked on the course after 11 p.m. will be towed

Sunday, Feb. 9

Vehicular access in Atlantic Beach may be inhibited for up to five hours beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Vehicular access in Neptune Beach may be for up to seven hours beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Access in Jacksonville Beach may be inhibited for up to six hours beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Access in Ponte Vedra Beach may be inhibited for up to four hours beginning at 9 a.m.

Bicycle Parking

All weekend, you can park your bicycles at 500 Atlantic Blvd. Bike racks will be available to lock up, but bring your own lock.

TRANSPORTATION

Ride Share (Uber, Lyft, etc.)

All weekend, a designated area for drop-off/pick-up and rideshare services will be available at 500 Atlantic Blvd.

Ride Share Drop Off, per the Donna website:

Heading East on Atlantic Blvd. Only RIGHT into 580 Atlantic Blvd., first entrance, continue through the parking lot, turn LEFT, Load/Unload in front of DONNA Community Expo, continue through the parking lot, exit at Lemon Street and A1A/3rd Street. RIGHT turn only, continue southbound on A1A/3rd Street.

This is the map for rideshare services throughout the Donna Weekend.

The DONNA Marathon

Shuttles

Shuttles will depart from the Morocco Shrine Auditorium.

On Sunday, Feb. 9:

Shuttle services start at 4 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m. Arrive early and expect traffic delays.

There isn't any public parking in the old K-Mart lot Sunday morning.

For the relay, shuttle services will begin at 7 a.m.:

Leg 1 -- 7 a.m. to 8:15 a.m., drop off at the Relay Start line

Leg 2 and 3 -- 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., drop off at Relay Exchange Zone

Shuttles will pick-up from the Relay Exchange Zone and stop at the Start/Finish line before returning to the Morocco Shrine.

RACE WEEKEND APP

On "the Active Experience" app, runners and spectators will be able to track participants on race day, schedules throughout the weekend, course maps, plus more!

Click here to download the app for Google Play and Apple.