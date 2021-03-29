People 40 years and old begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine in Jacksonville

Those that went to the Gateway vaccination site reported the process was efficient and quick.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The State of Florida is one step closer to normal after a new age group was eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

People 40 years of age and older booked vaccine appointments or went to walk-up state-run vaccine sites. People at the Gateway vaccination site reported little to no wait times, often getting in and out within 30 minutes.

“We have been waiting and waiting and we are ready to get life back to normal,” said Carol Tarnawa, who received the vaccine with her husband Peter. “When we heard it was at 40, we said ‘oh man, I can’t believe it was that fast.’”

“There really was no wait. It was very simple,” Peter added.

Because of that efficiency, the newly eligible age group was not the only crowd to make the trip today.

“I came from Keystone Heights,” said 80-year-old Elge Spalding, who has tried to get a vaccine for weeks. “There’s none around. Period.”

When he heard how efficient the Gateway vaccine site has been, he knew he’d have to make the hike.

“I feel liberated,” Spalding said.

The governor announced Monday the Gateway site is one of four in the state that will be able to administer 3000 first doses per day, which should make the process a lot easier next week when anyone over 16 is eligible to be vaccinated April 5.

Samantha Bequer with the Florida Department of Health says the other Jacksonville state-run walk up vaccine sites also had little to no wait Monday.

Bequer says Gateway, Regency, The Legends Center and Celebration Church are all administering the Phizer vaccine. Edward Waters College administers the Moderna vaccine.

The mobile vaccine clinics are the only Jacksonville state-run sites currently administering the Johnson And Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose.

On Tuesday, March 30, those sites will be located at Destination Church and the Dallas James Graham Library from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., or until they use up their 250 doses.

Many grocery stores and pharmacies require an appointment, which is why you may not see lines at the stores.

The CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart websites show many locations still have open appointments throughout the week.