Nassau County opening new COVID-19 vaccination site in Yulee

YULEE, Fla. — A new COVID-19 vaccination sit is opening near the AMC Theater in Yulee, according to Nassau County Emergency Management.

The vaccination site will be on the east side of the theater, located at 96012 Lofton Square Court. The site will administer the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine only.

Beginning March 30, the site will be open from Tuesday through Friday between 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. by appointment only.

Florida residents eligible to receive the vaccine may schedule their appointment by tapping this link. Second dose appointments will be scheduled automatically.

All patients must have identification and complete the COVID Vaccine Screening and Consent Form. While at the site, patients must wear a face mask.