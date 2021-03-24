2 new state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites open in Jacksonville

The Legends Center is open seven days a week and Celebration Church is open Monday through Saturday, with 200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine available at each site.

There are now two new state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites open in Jacksonville, the state announced Tuesday.

The Legends Center is open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebration Church is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The state says the locations are two of nine news sites being added across the states in underserved areas.

No appointments will be needed to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at either site. Each site will administer 200 doses per day of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Legends Center is located at 5130 Soutel Dr. and Celebration Church is located at 9555 RG Skinner Parkway.

According to an executive order by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the following groups are the only ones eligible for a vaccine in the state:

Persons aged 50 or older

Long-Term Care Facility Residents and Staff

Healthcare Personnel with Direct Patient Contact

K-12 School Employees – Ages 50 or Older

Sworn Law Enforcement – Ages 50 or Older

Firefighters - Ages 50 or Older

People with high vulnerability to COVID-19

People who wish to pre-register for vaccine appointments and be notified when appointments are available in their area can visit myvaccine.fl.gov.