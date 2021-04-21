Watch out for fake vaccine cards: Buying and selling them is illegal

Some fake cards have been found for sale online in Iowa, prompting a warning from the Iowa Attorney General.

IOWA, USA — A more and more Iowans get their COVID-19 vaccines, scammers are getting better and better at taking advantage of you.

Though vaccine passports are not popping up yet, those precious vaccine cards could come in handy down the road to get on a plane or get into a concert.

And this possibility means scammers are trying to make and sell fake vaccine cards. Some have been found for sale online in Iowa.

If you see them, report them to the Attorney General's Office or police right away.

"If you see these cards for sale, we urge you to report them to us or other authorities,” AG Tom Miller said in a release. "This is fraud, and it puts people at risk."

Twitter, Shopify, and eBay have all said their policies ban the sale of such cards and are monitoring their sites for any sort of activity.

If you buy a fake vaccine card, you are breaking the law.

Those who forge a vaccination card to travel, return to work or attend large events could be charged for knowingly putting others at risk of getting coronavirus, according to the latest warning from the FBI.