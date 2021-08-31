Historically Black neighborhood leaders aim to vaccinate residents

The Florida Health Department reports that only 30 percent of Black Floridians are vaccinated.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Leaders in a historically Black neighborhood of St. Johns County are mobilizing to get their community vaccinated. Greg White is one of those leaders.

"I was actually raised in West Augustine," White said.

If West Augustine had a mayor, Greg White would probably be it.

When he sees a need in this community, he works on it. The need he sees now is to get people here vaccinated.

"Preferably African Americans because only 20 – 30 percent have been vaccinated. We want to increase that number," White said.

White, along with organizations such as Compassionate St. Augustine and Pastor Anthony Dewey Britton of New Mount Moriah Christian Ministry are planning a vaccination event in West Augustine.

"We've had two members to pass at New Mount Moriah in the last month (from Covid) who had pre-existing conditions," Pastor Britton told First Coast News.

His family has also dealt with COVID-19.

"My wife and I found my sister, probably hours away from dying of COVID," Britton said. "So it’s hitting very close to home.“

White says the Covid-19 vaccination rate is lower in black populations because of general distrust of medical science.

"In my opinion, it's because of incidents like the Tuskegee Experiment," White noted. "And then the rate of how quickly the vaccine was developed."

He says the vaccination message needs to come from trusted voices, and in West Augustine, "doctors are not enough in our community. It is the pastors and ministers predominantly."

"As a minister," Britton said, "I take that very seriously as the platform God has given me, not only to preach the gospel but the influence of what goes on."

The vaccination event will take place in mid-September. No date has been set.