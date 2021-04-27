Gateway vaccine site sees drastic drop in vaccine demand

Officials say the site went from administering about 1200 shots per day to about 500 in the span of two weeks.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Most Floridians who want the COVID-19 vaccine now have the opportunity to receive one, but officials say the high demand for the drug is dwindling.

In the last two weeks, officials at the Gateway vaccine site said they’ve seen the number of vaccines administered more than cut in half.

“We were averaging here at Gateway about 1200 vaccine shots here per day,” said Mark Brady, with the Florida Division of Emergency Management. “We’re averaging about 500 shots per day now.”

The Gateway Mall vaccine site saw a decline of about 58% within two weeks.

Brady said the decline happened right after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused.

“Has there been some reluctance for females under the age of 50 to use it? I think that is the case also,” Brady said.

The J&J vaccine resumed at Gateway on April 25, Brady said. He said those shots are now the majority of the shots being administered.

“It’s that one and done factor that leads them to take that shot,” Brady said.

Brady said the decline may also be because those who desperately wanted the shot have received it already. He said it is still not enough people, though.

“Hopefully we’re going to see the numbers increase,” Brady said.

Brady said those who want to receive the Pfizer vaccine at Gateway instead of the Johnson & Johnson need to do so soon.

“We don’t know how much longer we can continue to provide that first shot and Johnson & Johnson will be the only choice we have left here,” Brady said.

Though numbers are dwindling, Brady is hopeful more people will continue to get vaccinated.