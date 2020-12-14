10 UF Health staffers volunteer to be first to receive COVID-19 vaccine

"I'm okay," said Hospital CEO Dr. Leon Haley. "You don't see me keel over. I believe in the science."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday morning, UF Health received their first doses of the Phizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine after three weeks of waiting. However, with the new vaccine at the hospital, the work is just beginning.

"This is just the beginning in a long battle," Dr. Leon Haley said.

At 10:39 a.m., Dr. Haley, an ER Physician and Hospital CEO, was first in line to receive the first dose of the vaccine.

"I'm okay," said Haley. "You don't see me keel over. I believe in the science."

Haley said by taking the vaccine first, he wanted to be an example to his staff.

Ten hospital staffers, all volunteers and most of them frontline workers, took the first dose of the vaccine.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine comes in two doses. Those who took it Monday will wait 21 days until they received the second dose.

Dr. David Vukich, an ER Physician, was next in line behind Haley.

"I'm so overjoyed we have this vaccine," said Vukich.

Each of them know first hand the toll of the virus. Some have seen how the virus can make the strong weak.

At 10:39 a.m., @UFJaxDeanHaley, a board-certified ER physician & CEO of @UFHealthJax, is thought to be the first in FL to be vaccinated. He was followed by other physicians, nurses, a pharmacist & more who give care in areas with patients with COVID-19. https://t.co/nxtVVkJFbP pic.twitter.com/3It46BXdnF — UF Health (@UFHealth) December 14, 2020

Sue is a nurse in UF Health's COVID unit and was the ninth person to receive the vaccine.

"I feel wonderful," she said. "I just want to finish COVID."

UF Health is one of five hospitals in the Florida selected to receive the first round of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines. One of the reasons for its selection was UF Health's role as a teaching hospital and the large storage capacity at the hospital.

Dr. David Mysenburg, director of the Critical Care Unit, said the vaccine gives a glimmer of hope in what is emerging as a dark COVID-19 winter.

"This is our opportunity to get out of this and get back to normal," Mysenburg said.

It was an historic day and for the frontline workers and the break they have been waiting on for months.

"I want to have peace of mind when I go home," said Mysenburg.

Some of those who took the vaccine were overwhelmed by the emotion. Danielle a nurse who works with COVID-19 patients. As she received her dose of the vaccine, tears welled up in her eyes.

"I have been with these patients for so long ,and I have seen what [the virus] can do," she said before returning her focus to the task at hand. "I am sorry, I need to get back to my patients."

The initial rollout went smoothly. The hospital expects another 10,000 doses of the vaccines Tuesday and will distribute those to the other regional hospitals.