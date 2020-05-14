Those awaiting unemployment benefits are going back to work, now what?

Many people are happy to be getting back to work, but that doesn't take away the stack of bills that piled up while they were waiting for unemployment benefits.

As businesses open back up, many people are happy to be getting back to work, but that doesn't take away the stack of bills that piled up while they were waiting to receive unemployment benefits for weeks. So now, a new worry is on their minds.

"Are they going to retract this,” said Sue Beeskau, a hairdresser at Hair by Lee and Friends. “I’m now working, I’m now making money, but I had six weeks of making no money.”

Beeskau went through the same hurdles so many did—fighting the Department of Economic Opportunity’s website, website, unsuccessfully calling the helpline to no end and then finally filing a paper application. Now, six weeks later, still not one unemployment check is in the mail.

“Our saving are gone,” Beeskau said. “They’re depleted.”

So if Beeskau is back to work, will she receive benefits for her 6 weeks unemployed?

According to DEO, yes. They say, “If you are eligible, you will be paid all benefits due.”

Many people went weeks trying to apply before being able to submit their application.

If that’s the case, your claim date can be adjusted to the date you originally tried to apply. Click here to adjust your claim.

“I will overcome this, but it is still hard,” Beeskau said. “It’s very hard. There’s a lot of hurdles we had to overcome to get this, at no fault of our own.”