JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An urgent care center in Mandarin is welcoming patients with hopeful messages of art on the sidewalk leading to its door as a reminder that they're open for business.

Staff members at Ascension St. Vincent's Urgent Care on San Jose Boulevard drew pictures and wrote messages like "Welcome" and "Love" on the sidewalk outside the clinic's door. One health care worker wrote on Facebook that the urgent care center has been slow.

But Ascension St. Vincent's is reminding everyone about the importance of seeking emergency care, and to not delay treatment when needed, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Even though hospitals are caring for patients with COVID-19, clinicians want to reassure the public that individuals who need emergency care should not delay treatment," a spokesperson for Ascension St. Vincent said.

Sidewalk chalk art at St. Vincent's Urgent Care in Mandarin

First Coast News

The health care group said its emergency rooms and urgent care centers are prepared to safely treat patients. People experiencing symptoms of a heart attack, stroke, respiratory distress, emergent mental health concerns or other acute illness or injury should go to the emergency room for the safest, most appropriate place to receive care.

The health care system is using protocols to protect patients from potential exposure to COVID-19. Those include things like separate intake and care areas, waiting room distancing, staff screening, ongoing use of personal protective equipment and extensive sanitation protocols.

“We are seeing a concerning drop in the number of people coming in for serious non-COVID-related issues,” said Dr. Huson Gilberstadt, chief clinical officer of Ascension Florida and Gulf Coast. “Staying home, ignoring the symptoms and suffering out of fear of COVID-19 is a risk people shouldn’t take with their health. Timely treatment is critically important for achieving the best outcomes and lessening the risk of complications. We are prepared and set up to safely treat patients who require emergency care. No patient should delay their care in an emergency.”

Click here to find a list of Ascension St. Vincent's emergency room locations across the area. The health system is also building two new community emergency rooms in Arlington and on the Westside near the Collins Town Center.

Doctors say the bottom line is if you are having a medical emergency, don't delay in getting to the hospital.

Heart Attack Symptoms

American Heart Association

RELATED: Emergency rooms see decline in patients as many are concerned they will be exposed to COVID-19; doctors say don't wait

RELATED: What it's like giving birth during the coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: St. Vincent's launches drive-through testing in Jacksonville for COVID-19