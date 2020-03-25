JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The birth of a new baby can be an exciting time, but also a little scary, especially during this current health crisis of COVID-19. Some hospitals in New York City are banning visitors from the delivery room, including spouses, because of coronavirus fears.

Here on the First Coast, new protocols are in place to keep everyone healthy and safe at local hospitals, even the youngest of patients.

Landon Colin Woodmansee was born March 19 at 1:10 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces. In the hospital room for his arrival was just his mom, Lydia Woodmansee, and his dad, Adam Woodmansee. No other family members were allowed because of concerns about the coronavirus.

"They asked me a bunch of questions about how I was feeling," Adam Woodmansee said. "They asked if I checked my temperature recently and all that stuff to make sure I didn't have a fever."

The father says the medical staff at Baptist Medical Center made sure he was healthy before allowing him in the delivery room. Even at a doctor's appointment a few days before, he says hospital staff was checking his temperature.

First Coast News checked with three major hospitals in the area about the protocols for labor and delivery during this pandemic.

Baptist Health is currently limiting visitors in order to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. For labor and delivery patients, one spouse/partner or one designated guest or one doula is permitted. All permitted visitors will be screened for fever, cough and shortness of breath. If they are symptom-free, the permitted guest will be able to be with the patient.

UF Health is also under restricted visitation. Just one person in the room along with the mother. Patients and allowed visitors will have their temperatures taken when entering the facility.

According to Ascension St Vincent's, the current visitation policy is limited to the partner/spouse of the patient. All visitors are screened and denied entry if they are symptomatic.

Adam Woodmansee says he understands the new protocols and appreciates the effort.

"The staff was great and they treated us well," he said.

Thanks to technology, he still had a way to introduce the new baby to the family.

"We did a lot of FaceTiming," he said, "so, we used the phones a lot and introduced the new baby through FaceTime."

