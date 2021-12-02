Southeastern Grocers distributing vaccines in five locations in Duval County

Statewide receiving over 8,000 first doses in 43 locations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 69-year-old Lessie Tillman and 73-year-old Robert Tillman a married couple of 51 years in June.

They got their vaccines together at the same appointment day and time.

“Well I was nervous, but I needed to get it because my husband and I myself had it and it was kind of rough for us. there was one time we didn’t think we were going to make it but thank god we did," said Lessie Tillman.

Lessie Tillman says originally she didn’t want to get the vaccine but her husband did and she wanted to be right by his side.

"It’s a situation where you got to protect yourself and others and this is what scientists came out with so we should all get in line," said Robert Tillman.

The Tillman's booked their appointment Tuesday and say the process was a breeze.

“I thought they were doing it earlier and that was the time they had next so I did mine then I went back and did my husband's and we didn’t have any problem," she said.

After getting the shots the Tillman's said they didn't even feel it.

“I didn’t really feel it because I thought it was going to sting because I don’t like shots but I didn’t even know she was finished so it was great," she said.

Southeastern Grocers statewide receiving over 8,000 first doses in 43 locations and 5 stores here in Duval County getting some of those shots.

Shawn Sloan, regional vice president for southeastern grocers north Florida says they chose the location based on pharmacy with higher volume.