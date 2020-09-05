FLORIDA, USA — At the click of a button, there are several services out there that allow shoppers to pick up or get their groceries delivered straight to their door, but what about those who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program?

Well now SNAP recipients in nine states, including Florida, can use their benefits while staying safe at home with their families.

The new program works simply by using an Electronic Benefits Transfer or EBT card when going to pay for groceries online with Walmart and Amazon.

The food in your cart will then be delivered right to your door. Walmart also has a pickup option.

The pilot program started in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and has been on its feet for a few weeks in Florida.

“It’s a perfect opportunity for people that are maybe shut in or don’t have the ability to go out and get their groceries. Or they just don’t want to take the risk. I think it’s a great thing that the state has moved forward towards that,” Lutheran Social Services Executive Director Bill Brim said.

Walmart released this statement to First Coast News on why it's one of the first retailers to jump on board:

“We continue to be excited to be part of the USDA’s pilot program and to be able to make our Grocery Pickup and Delivery service available to more and more people, regardless of their payment method. Now more than ever, customers are relying on our pickup and delivery services to give them access to quality, fresh groceries, and we believe that shouldn’t be dictated by how you pay.”

Brim said the online grocery program could also help ease increased traffic at food pantry drive-thrus around Northeast Florida.

“We really haven’t even seen the tip of the iceberg. It’s just the beginning," he explained. "This past month has been three times as busy as the previous month.”

