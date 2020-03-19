GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A person has tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, in Glynn County Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The department said the patient is a resident of the Coastal Health District and is recovering at home. The source of the exposure is unknown, according to the department.

"This is not the news we wanted to hear, but it is not unexpected,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Health Director of the Coastal Health District, which includes the Glynn County Health Department. “We have been preparing for this. Our hospitals and healthcare providers have been preparing for this.”

This marks the first confirmed case in the county.

