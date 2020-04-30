As Florida and Georgia begin to reopen more local services and industries in the coming weeks, some companies are reopening on their own time after being given the green light.

Some movie theaters and restaurants in Georgia are still holding out before opening their doors to the public, even though they were given the go-ahead this week. The thought of reintroducing large crowds of people can cause hesitation, as well as the thought of opening a company's doors and seeing no customers. The performing arts industry is preparing for the return of large crowds, although they are still forced to remain closed at this time.

Heather Heath is the Executive Director of the Golden Isles Arts and Humanities Association. They've had to cancel and postpone shows since March 13th due to COVID-19.

"I think most of the community right now is erring on the side of caution," said Heath. "Until people feel really comfortable I think they will be slow to come back. I think people want to go out and do things but they want to make sure they protect each other."

Over the past few weeks, she has helped lead the effort in moving some of their performances and art exhibits online.

When they do reopen the performing arts theatre, she says they may only be able to fill it half full, but they are still working out those logistics now. They also may do regular health checks of the artists and performers since they will be back in close contact on stage.

"I mean as always with live performances there are interactions; that’s what it’s all about," she said.

She personally feels like the state of Georgia may have reopened too many businesses too soon this past week, but she says there is a mix of feelings in the community. That's one reason why local movie theatres aren't opening right away; they don't know if they will even have many customers at first. She says at the end of the day, businesses do have to worry about the bottom line and people's safety.

"I think we probably need more testing available," Heath said. "I’m not an expert, but you have to have something so people feel confident, that’s what it comes down to, feeling confident."

In an industry that thrives on live entertainment, Heath has been doing her job through video chats like most people these days. She says she's ready to get back to work, back to "normalcy," but she doesn't want to rush it.

She says she strives to always be positive during these uncertain times because at some point we all will get back to normal.

"It's tough and it's tough for everyone, everyone is in the same boat," Heath said.

She hopes to start bringing performances back in July.

RELATED: Top 4 things you need to know about the first phase of reopening Florida

RELATED: Live Blog: Phase 1 of reopening Florida to begin Monday, May 4