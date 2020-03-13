Local businesses want to ease their customers' minds amid coronavirus concerns. As a result, some are taking additional measures to prevent the spread of germs but also allowing people to still enjoy their services.

Some of the changes include sanitizing high contact areas on an increased basis and not handing out condiment caddies.

The owner of Legacy Ale Works wants people to enjoy their favorite beer or food with some peace of mind.

Elizabeth Jacobs said she's is stocking up some supplies inside. As a small business owner, she says safety and health of her staff and guests is a top priority.

“We’re a small business so it’s a disservice to us and our customers to not acknowledge the concerns and even do a little preventative maintenance on our end,” Jacobs said.

So they are making some changes like having digital menus available to customers. QR codes for menus are placed on each table.

Jacobs says her staff will increase the cleaning of places like their kid's area. Disposable utensils and single-use condiments will be offered to customers as well.

“We’re just going to step it up a notch for customers to ease their mind when they go out and patron local businesses,” Jacobs said.

The hospitality industry as a whole in Jacksonville is seeing some effects.

Visit Jacksonville says most of the hotel market has experienced some group loss for March and April. They are continuing to monitor the situation working with local and state officials.

Jacobs says that small businesses could feel an impact over coronavirus concern. But she hopes people continue their daily activities.

“I’d like people to continue patroning our local establishments, still go out and show support even if it means going online and shopping if you’re concerned, think about that greater impact you might have," she said.

Jacobs says events like their St. Patrick’s Day celebration will still be going on but they will be using plastic cups.

She says that other breweries in town are taking similar measures to increase their level of cleanliness.