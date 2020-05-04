JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The hardest-hit area in the United States regarding coronavirus cases remains New York City. Officials said they believe the number of cases could peak in the coming days.

Right now, there are almost 114,000 cases across the state of New York, and more than 3,500 people have died across the state. Jacksonville nurse Tanaesa Costa said hearing those numbers and seeing the toll the virus has taken on New York, she knew she had to do something.

"I didn't hesitate," she said. "I just packed myself up and I said 'I have to get there.' There's a huge need there."

While she was in Jacksonville, Costa helped with Coronavirus testing at TIAA Bank Field. Costa grew up in New York City and said she never could've imagined what COVID-19 has done to her hometown.

"The virus brought my city, my heart to its knees," she said.

Costa is working at a hospital in Harlem, 12-hour shifts for 21 days straight. She said she is preparing herself as best she can, and relying on faith to get her through what those weeks may hold.

"I want people to understand this is not a game. This is real," Costa said.

