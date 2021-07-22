Jacksonville businesses prepared for possible impacts from COVID surge

Business owners say while COVID numbers are rising they’re doing their part in staying aware.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As another COVID surge hits Jacksonville, businesses are staying vigilant but more prepared than they’ve ever been.

“We know what COVID is and now we understand how to proceed afterward. How we treat our clients. We know what to expect," said Catherine Delrio, owner of Daniel James Salon.

Delrio says since salons are not considered essential the pandemic took a hit to her business.

“We had to reduce to 11 chairs to 2 chairs. We lost some of our employees because we couldn’t keep them with that good salary or commission because our income wasn’t the same," said Delrio.

But Delrio continues to stay positive because she says there’s always an alternative for anything.

First Coast News went to Hueys Hot Chicken located in Murray Hill, which opened last May. The month where businesses had to change how they operated due to the virus.

“We remained open during that period of time and we went through transition from 25% to 50% to fully open for dine-in," said Delrio.

Jerry Brown, owner of Hueys Nashville Hot Chicken says while they are open at full capacity there’s still limited interaction between their employees and customers.

Brown says while COVID numbers are rising they’re doing their part in staying aware.

“I’m trying to stay informed and be very cautious of what we are seeing in the immediate area or with our employees or extended family," said Brown.