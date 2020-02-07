Jacksonville adds more COVID-19 testing sites: Mayor Curry gets 'C-' for pandemic response

An increase in new cases is to be expected, partially because the city is set to increase testing by adding new sites in several locations.

We’re two days out from Independence Day and with public fireworks still a go, First Coast News is continuing to monitor the spread of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the First Coast recorded 498 new cases along with four new deaths. But an increase in new cases is to be expected, partially because the city is set to increase testing by adding new sites in several locations including the Northside, Westside, Arlington and the beaches.

While we wait to see what kind of total impact that will have on testing numbers, on Wednesday more than 15% of tests taken in Duval came back positive.

According to data from the Florida Health Department, Duval shows a percent positive of about 10% for nine of the last 10 days.

The state of Florida has not been fairing any better. To add context to the percent positive from the sunshine state, we’re comparing our state numbers to New York. Finding the weekly average of percent positive, we can see a flip in positions between the two states.

On May 4, the start of Phase One reopening for Florida, New York was showing about 14% testing positive, Florida was at just over 1%. Fast forward to today, Florida is at more than 17% and New York as at 1%.

As Jacksonville gets closer to the RNC, many are showing concerns for what this could do for the spread of COVID-19.

