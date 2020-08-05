The day hairstylists, barbers, manicurists and just about anyone with hair or nails has been waiting for will soon be here: Hair and nail salons and barbershops are set to reopen in Florida beginning Monday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the reopening process with a video posted to his Twitter account Friday afternoon.

The announcement said the reopening process will take safety measures into account.

"We are ready to get back to work and make some money," an Orlando barber said in the announcement. "Safety is always first."

In the video, the governor's friend and owner of Henry's Barber Shop in downtown, Orlando, J Henry, shared the news saying, "I am happy to join Gov. Ron DeSantis as we reopen barbershops, hair salons and nail salons."

Reopenings will only apply to counties currently in Phase One of the governor's plan to reopen Florida. Enhanced safety protocols like wearing gloves, wearing masks and booking by appointments only will also be in place.

