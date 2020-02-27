Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference regarding Coronavirus on Thursday morning in Tallahassee.

He confirmed that there have not been any confirmed cases of the virus in Florida and that top state officials stand at the ready should anything change.

"All levels of government have been engaged in efforts for the coronavirus," Desantis said during the news conference.

There have been 2,810 deaths worldwide from the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says imported cases of coronavirus in travelers have been detected in the U.S but the virus is not currently spreading in the community in the United States.

Lieutenant-Governor Jeanette Nunez and State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees joined DeSantis at the press conference.

