Fearing super spreader event, Glynn commissioners ban alcohol on Frat Beach during weekend of Georgia-Florida game

The ban is in effect only on Nov. 6 and 7 and applied exclusively to East Beach on St. Simons Island. Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators play Nov. 7.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Glynn County Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday night to ban alcohol on East Beach, also known as frat beach

That location is widely known for the weekend of drinking and revelry in Georgia’s Golden Isles around the annual Georgia-Florida game.

"My concern is the pandemic and COVID-19 and how that may not only spread to college students, but our community as they interact with other places and our county employees," County Manager Alan Ours said during the meeting.