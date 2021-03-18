Gateway Mall vaccination site out of J&J vaccine, says state official

A state official says staff administered the last of the J&J supply yesterday afternoon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Gateway Mall vaccination site in Jacksonville has run out of Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine doses, according to a state official.

The site is considered a state site, but is federally supported and federally funded with the majority of the staff working for the federal government.

A state official says staff administered the last of the J&J supply yesterday afternoon. Pfizer is still available, but they don’t have an update on any additional J&J vaccines.

This comes after Gov. DeSantis said Wednesday that the state won't be getting new shipments of the J&J vaccine "anytime soon."

He clarified by saying it could be several weeks before the state got a new shipment and encouraged people who may have been waiting for this specific shot to get either the Moderna or Pfizer.

DeSantis said it could be several weeks before there is a new shipment.

Also during the news conference, DeSantis said both Walgreens and CVS pharmacies will soon have more stores throughout the state offering vaccine appointments.

Calling the vaccines the "bread and butter" of the pharmacies, DeSantis said a total of 223 Walgreens and 182 CVS pharmacies will now offer appointments in Florida.

That's in addition to 730 Publix, 204 Walmart and Sam's Clubs and 43 Winn-Dixie's throughout the state.