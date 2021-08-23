Flagler health leader credits antibody treatment for keeping him out of hospital after getting COVID

Robert Snyder is using his experience to encourage anyone who is tested positive for COVID to seriously consider the antibody treatment.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The COVID delta variant is highly contagious and some would say it is a political tempest in a tea pot.

"Community leaders, politicians, and communities are not just getting on board it is just frustrating," said Robert Snyder.

Snyder is public health administrator for Flagler County, which includes Palm Coast.

For 17 months his office has dealt with the virus, testing, contact tracing, vaccinating, but five weeks it became even more personal.

Snyder said he tested positive for the coronavirus

"I woke up with symptoms. First it started with a stuffy nose, sore throat. I didn't think much of it," said Snyder, "The only symptom that seemed to be a little severe was out right fatigue."

He was vaccinated in January and he was the only person in his household who tested positive for the virus.

"I believe that if I wasn't vaccinated I may have had a very, very serious form of the delta variant where I might have been hospitalized or even worst," he said.

Because of his age and a chronic condition, a physician advised him to get a monoclonal antibody treatment Regeneron.

He contacted the hospital and was deemed eligible and he was given the treatment.

"The following day, I couldn't believe it was like the symptoms had 50 percent disappeared and then by Wednesday 75 percent and within 72 hours I was 100 percent back," said Snyder.

He is now back to work and said there are no lingering effects from his viral infection nor side effects from the antibody treatment.

"I was very grateful that happened because it got me out of the woods very quickly," he said.

Snyder is now using his experience to encourage anyone who is tested positive for COVID to seriously consider the antibody treatment. In his words, it works.

"I am back, back in action," said Snyder.

He also encourages the use of face mask when in a crowded situation and there is no social distancing, and he also said get vaccinated.