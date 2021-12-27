As COVID-19 cases skyrocket, hospitalizations remain low in Florida

The Florida Hospital Association reports 2,075 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, compared to 17,121 reported on Aug. 23, when delta reached its peak.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The omicron variant is spreading fast around Florida, yet there is some optimism about the severity of the variant.

According to numbers compiled by the State of Florida, between Dec. 17 - Dec. 23, there were 125,201 new cases of COVID-19, compared to 29,519 the previous week. About 13% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive during that week as well.

While those numbers are expected to rise, there is may be good news on the severity of the current spike in COVID-19.

First, the state reported that only 28 people died last week, eleven less than the number of deaths reported the previous week (39).

In addition, the Florida Hospital Association reported that despite the high number of cases, the number of patients requiring hospitalizations is well below the hospitalizations reported when the delta variant hit its peak.

The association reports 2,075 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, compared to 17,121 reported on Aug. 23, when delta reached its peak.

The Florida Hospital Association also said that 29% of impatient beds are available as are 31% of adult ICU beds. In August, the impatient bed availability was at 12.9% while adult ICU bed availability was at 4.7%.

ℹ Florida COVID-19 Update for December 27, 2021

🚨 Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 2,075



Read the full release https://t.co/kYk6o6wNiG pic.twitter.com/sKFRcNldLn — Florida Hospital Association (@FLHospitalAssn) December 27, 2021

Florida Hospital Association President Mary C. Mayhew says that hospitals across the state are nevertheless preparing for a surge of patients.

“Based on the experiences in other countries and in other states that have been hit by this latest variant, we are optimistic that the Omicron variant will result in less severe illness. Unfortunately, omicron appears to be more contagious and still could lead to increased hospitalizations simply because of the volume of individuals affected," Mayhew said. "Currently, the numbers are still relatively small compared to what we experienced during the delta surge this summer, and hospitals statewide have significant bed availability to treat COVID and non-COVID patients."

The Florida Hospital Association says vaccination is the best protection against severe illness and possible hospitalization. The association also urges people to get their booster shot as well to better protect themselves.

A recent study by the University of Florida predicts omicron will peak in February with as many as 150,000 infections per day. However, the study predicts about one-fifth of those cases will be confirmed through test.

While the study does predict a large number of infections, it says the number of deaths will remain relatively low compared to the delta spike, as omicron appears to be less severe in most cases.