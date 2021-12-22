UF study predicts omicron variant to peak in Florida in February with possible projections of 150,000 infections per day

The study, authored by three UF employees, predicts fewer deaths from the omicron variant than what has been reported with the delta variant.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get used to the omicron variant: That's the message from several University of Florida professors.

A study they authored predicts an active beginning to 2022 with infections expected to peak in February.

"Most people believe now it's highly infectious," Dr. Ira Longini explained. "It's going to spread. It's very hard to control."

According to Longini, infections of the omicron variant could top 150,000 a day in Florida. That includes symptomatic and asymptomatic cases; 30,000 of those are projected to be confirmed through testing.

"I think people are, after looking at these results, are worried and concerned and motivated to protect themselves and their families and neighbors," Longini said.

He says those projections aren't meant to create fear but a realization of what's to come.

There is some good news. Longini says the omicron variant appears to create less severe infections, which could lead to much fewer deaths than the delta variant.

"As we vaccinate more people and of course they may get infected or midly ill, but they are much less likely to become a serious case," he said.