Flagler County Schools: 11 students, 3 staff test positive for COVID-19

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Eleven students and three staff members within Flagler County Schools tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced Friday.

In a news release, the district said these numbers were documented since Aug. 24.

The schools affected include Old Kings Elementary, Buddy Taylor Middle, Flagler-Palm Coast High and Matanzas High. The district didn't clarify how many people from each school tested positive.