Flagler County Schools: 11 students, 3 staff test positive for COVID-19

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Eleven students and three staff members within Flagler County Schools tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced Friday.
In a news release, the district said these numbers were documented since Aug. 24.
The schools affected include Old Kings Elementary, Buddy Taylor Middle, Flagler-Palm Coast High and Matanzas High. The district didn't clarify how many people from each school tested positive.
Flagler County Schools plans to update the public on positive numbers every Friday at 3 p.m.