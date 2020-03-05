DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to give a coronavirus update Sunday afternoon from Daytona Beach.

The news conference will take place at the Halifax Health Medical Center at 1:30 p.m. First Coast News will live stream it below. Be sure to check back for updates.

Live Stream will begin at 1:30 p.m.

On Saturday, DeSantis held a roundtable discussion with local barbers and hairdressers in the Orlando area to determine their plans for safely reopening their barbershops and salons to reduce the spread of COVID-19. DeSantis was also joined by Orange County Mayor, Jerry Demings.

"I'm confident that it's not a matter of if, just a matter of when," DeSantis said. "But we gotta get there, we gotta make sure it's safe and sound."

After the roundtable, DeSantis gave an update on the state's latest COVID-19 numbers and information ahead of the planned Phase One reopening of certain businesses.

