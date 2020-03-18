As schools across the First Coast are switching to online schooling for students amid the coronavirus pandemic, Duval County Public Schools and the Clay County School District are asking parents to complete surveys regarding whether or not they have access to the internet.

If you don't have a reliable internet connection, you're asked to contact your school district. DCPS urges you to take their survey online. They're working with community partners to make sure everyone has a way to connect to the internet.

But what does this mean for students who don't have supportive home lives? The acting CEO of Kids Hope Alliance says they'll need more mentoring.

"The fear is that those that may be behind the curve may get further behind," said Mike Weinstein. "We've got to basically inventory the kids that will be challenged more than others. Work out a way to communicate them even by regular house phone or by mailing things to them."

