CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Emergency Management director is giving people a chance to have their questions answered about the local impact of Gov. Ron DeSantis' Executive Order 20-91.

Director of Emergency Management John Ward gave a virtual explanation of the order at 3:30 p.m., then asked for people to submit their questions for a second live stream in which he will be answering them.

Some of the main points made in the initial live stream included:

There will be no military or law enforcement checkpoints to monitor movement during the safer-at-home order.

Anyone 65 or older with an underlying medical condition must stay home. Ward said that means people need to be especially aware of checking in on their older neighbors and family members to see if they need help getting groceries or other essentials.

Nonessential businesses must close. The Clay County Emergency Management is posting a link to the order explaining the types of businesses that fall under the "nonessential" umbrella, including pawn shops, hair and nail salons, jewelry stores and more.

The majority of services that are needed by the public on a daily basis will remain open, Ward said.

If you are in a group with people besides your immediate family, you must remain six feet apart with no more than 10 people in a group.

Clay County's parks remain open, with trails and green space available to enjoy. Ward said no one should have to be cooped up inside for six to eight weeks, which is how long he expects the order to remain in place.

Boating is allowed. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has ordered all boats must be 50 feet apart.

Churches are encouraged to abide by the guidelines of no more than 10 people in a group. Many churches in the county are already turning to virtual services or drive-in style services, where the pastor's sermon is transmitted via radio signal.

Retailers are still open for commodities, but they are working to limit the number of customers inside at one time as well as the distance between customers in checkout lines.

If you are an essential employee, you do not need a special letter to get around. Your work ID should be sufficient if you are stopped, but Ward reiterated there will be no military or law enforcement checkpoints.

