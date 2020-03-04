The steam is still rising at Sand Dollar Cleaners in Arlington and it's doing more than taking out the wrinkles in suits and dresses.

"The steam is so hot that it basically kills any viruses that are out there," Owner Steve Thompson said.

Thompson says business is down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"People just aren't doing as much dry cleaning as they normally do in their day to day living," he said.

But, he's taking the necessary steps to keep his customers safe who are still coming through the doors.

"On the laundry side, we've started using a sanitizer, which effectively renders the virus and other bacterial germs inactive," he said.

Dry cleaners are deemed essential under Gov. Ron DeSantis' "Safer at Home" order. Thompson says he's following guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control. He's even offering to pick up and drop off clothes for customers who don't want to leave their homes.

Thompson is also continuing to clean items like bedspreads and drapes for customers.

"As small business people, we all have to stick through this thing together. We're just hoping for the best for everybody," he said.

Right now, there is no evidence on how long a virus can live on clothing, but the CDC recommends washing your clothes on the warmest setting and making sure to dry them completely.

"We recommend that people clean their clothes as frequently as possible," he said. "Try not to wear things more than once at a time because you never know what may be lingering on those."

The CDC also recommends that you clean and disinfect your clothing hamper at home. If possible, use a disposable bag liner.