A dog has been quarantined in Hong Kong after a coronavirus test came back with a ‘weak positive,’ however, it's unclear if the animal was actually infected.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to make headlines across the country, First Coast News is digging deeper into whether man's best friend can contract the virus.

There are several known strains of the coronavirus, some of which only impact animals. Dogs are able to contract certain types of coronaviruses but this specific coronavirus is believed not to be a threat to pets, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

In the case of the dog in Hong Kong, the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) said in a statement that the owner of the dog was a person who was infected with the COVID-19 disease.

Meaning the dog could have tested 'weak positive' for the virus because of its close contact with the infected owner.

Photos of pets and other animals wearing face masks have surfaced on social media in recent weeks despite The World Health Organization report that there have been no reported cases of coronavirus in domestic animals.

The AKC says dogs don't need a face mask to protect themselves against the new coronavirus. If you are still concerned or notice a change in your dog, speak to your veterinarian.

As of Friday morning, China reported 327 new cases and 44 deaths from the new COVID-19 illness.

On Thursday, State Fire Marshall Jimmy Patronis, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and first responders held a coronavirus preparedness round table discussion to talk about the plans in place if the virus reaches the First Coast.

Curry made one thing clear: “We’re not aware of any cases in the state of Florida, in Jacksonville, but we’re prepared if it happens.”

