JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Is the curve flattening? Data from the Florida Department of Health says that the number of cases peaked three weeks ago. The same can be said for Duval County.

But are those numbers temporary or a trend? Doctors weigh in.

“Our work is succeeding, we have flattened the curve,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said in a press conference Tuesday.

At this point, it appears statewide cases hit their peak around April 3, when around 1,300 new cases were recorded, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

In Jacksonville, the cases peak the same day at 58 new cases.

Dr. Mobeen Rathore, chief of infectious diseases and an epidemiologist at Baptist Health, says there are indications the curve is flattening.

But the context behind those numbers is important.

“What people need to understand is, the fact we’ve flattened the curve means that fewer people have been infected, but many people are still susceptible,” Rathore said.

RELATED: 'We have flattened the curve': Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida's efforts against COVID-19 have been successful

Rathore says those numbers decrease because of measures like social distancing and working from home.

Other experts like Dr. Sunil Josh, president of the Duval County Medical Society Foundation, agree.

“We know people are going to be exposed but don’t let it spike so high it destroys the healthcare system,” Joshi said.

He’s also president of the Duval County Medical Society, president of Family Allergy and Consultants, an allergist and immunologist.

He feels Florida has done a good job of just that.

Rathore cautions us saying that the measures we’ve taken must continue.

“We need to build on our successes right now and be very cautious that we don’t regress to what we have wanted to avoid all along and all the efforts made could lose ground,” Rathore added.

Rathore says because the curve is flattening right now, that doesn’t change the basics of what needs to be done to slow the spread.

RELATED: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to #FloridaMoron social media trend, praises Jacksonville's handling of COVID-19

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: Governor says Florida has flattened curve; 4 million more N95 masks coming to health care workers