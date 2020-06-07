As Florida's COVID-19 cases rise, deaths and hospitalizations plummet

A lot has changed between the first 100,000 cases and the next, most notably the dramatic decline in the death toll.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Sunday, Florida eclipsed 200,000 positive cases of COVID-19 which comes just two weeks after Florida passed the 100,000 threshold.

But a lot has changed between the first 100,000 cases and the next, most notably the dramatic decline in the death toll - which dropped by more than 82 percent.

Data provided by the Florida Department of Health shows when the state reached 100,000 cases of COVID-19 back on June 22, Florida had over 13,000 hospitalizations and 3,173 COVID-19 related deaths.

When the state passed the 200,000 cases threshold on Sunday, the state death toll had risen to 3,731 - or 558 new deaths since passing the 100-thousand mark.

The 82 percent decline in deaths mirrors the downward trend in hospitalizations in Florida, which dropped nearly 79 percent over the same time frame.