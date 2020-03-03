As more cases of COVID-19 are diagnosed nationwide, Amazon is putting public tours of its 175 worldwide fulfillment centers on hold in "an abundance of caution."

A notice on the online retailer's blog website announced the decision.

"The well-being of our employees and guests are of paramount importance to us," the notice said. "Due to an abundance of caution and following developments relating to preventive measures taken for health in the region regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19), we have made the decision to pause all fulfillment center tours in North America. We look forward to re-opening the program once there is more clarity on the global health situation. Thank you for your understanding."

Twitter users posted they were notified the tours would be suspended through March 31. First Coast News reached out to Amazon to ask when tours would resume and will let you know when we hear back.

There are three Amazon Fulfillment Centers in Jacksonville. Normally tours are offered at the JAX2 location on Pecan Park Road.