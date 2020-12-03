JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ten students and two faculty members at the University of Florida's journalism school are self-quarantining after an attendee at a national journalism conference they went to tested positive for COVID-19.

Audrey Mostek says she first saw tweets that someone at the Investigative Reporters and Editors conference in New Orleans she attended tested positive for COVID-19.

An hour later, the organization that held the conference tweeted a confirmation.

Now, Mostek and nine other students are self-quarantining.

"And since then, it's sort of been a weird limbo, state of shock," Mostek told First Coast News. "Something that's been in the news and everywhere I've looked, it's suddenly become more personal to me."

Roughly 1,100 people attended the conference. Only one person is confirmed to coronavirus.

