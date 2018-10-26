Jacksonville, Fla.- If you plan on heading out to the Georgia-Florida game, bring cash and be prepared to walk a few blocks if you want to save some major cash. Tickets for Lot J, located directly in front of the stadium, are selling online for nearly $700.

On Talleyrand Avenue, parking tickets range from $80-$100 for cars and around $400 for RV’s.

Lot owner Ferrell Carden said it’s important for game goers to pay attention where they’re parking and make sure they’re paying for a safe lot.

“We are required to have insurance, I also have security and bathrooms,” Carden said. “It’s important for anyone that’s parking out here to make sure their valuables are going to be protected while they’re enjoying the game.”

Some parking attendants on personal property said they will negotiate parking prices but only a few hours before the game.

“I might lower the price 20 bucks or so, but I usually fill up before the game so it’snot really necessary,” Tim Curtis said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office urges people attending the game to look at alternate transportation, including JTA Gameday Xpress, JTASkyway or Water Taxi.

