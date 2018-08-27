Florida Gov. Rick Scott spoke to the media on Sunday following the mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing.

"How did we get to this?" Scott asked, noting that "something's changed" since he was a child. "Why do young men not value life?"

Scott was asked multiple times if access to guns is a fair question to ask. Scott replied, "well that's the first thing people are going to want to do. They're going to want to talk about the means of something instead of the reason it happened."

Scott questioned the possible factors in the shooter's background that would cause him to not value life. "Is it technology? Is it relationships? Was it that he didn't have close family relationships? You can isolate yourself in today's society."

Scott said we have to change as a society. Scott said getting people more involved in faith may be helpful.

"Prayer is important," he said. "What can we do to get people involved in faith?" He says there's not one easy answer to this issue.

